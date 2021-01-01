Loeffler: Ossoff 'A Pathological Liar' For Accusing Her of Campaigning With a Klansman

“Kelly Loeffler has been campaigning with a Klansman,” Ossoff told Fox News Channel, when asked if allegations of wrongdoing Loeffler has leveled against his fellow Democrat, Raphael Warnock, would drag down both of their campaigns. “She is stooping to these vicious personal attacks to distract from the fact that she’s been campaigning with a former member of the Ku Klux Klan,” Ossoff said. “We deserve better than that here in Georgia.”

Really? If Loeffler did indeed campaign with a former kluxer her career would be over and she would be cast out into the outer darkness.

Even CNN called “foul” on this one.

This is false. A former member of the KKK took a photo with Loeffler while she was campaigning earlier this month. Loeffler’s campaign said the senator did not know who the man was and would have removed him from the event had she known. This is not, at all, the same as “campaigning with a klansman,” as Ossoff claimed. Politicians often take pictures with people they don’t know.

By Ossoff’s standards, Rossyln Carter should have been under investigation for murder after having her picture taken with notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy.

Do you think that a little thing like a fact check would stop Ossoff? Not even close.

“The question I have for Sen. Loeffler is why she keeps having photo ops and being in campaign events with white supremacists and Klansmen,” he said. “I think that Sen. Loeffler should hold a press conference and denounce the Klan and renounce those people that she’s taken these photos with.”

The former klansman took a selfie with Loeffler, it wasn’t even close to being a photo-op. But in politics these days, when you’re called out for lying, you double down and make the lie bigger and better.

As for Loeffler, she tried to hit back but it’s hard to wash that kind of slime off once it’s applied.

Loeffler, who said she didn’t know who the former Klansman was when she snapped a photo with him and that he was later removed from her event, shot back that Ossoff — who is facing her fellow Republican Sen. David Perdue — lacks credibility. “Every Georgian knows that Jon Ossoff is a pathological liar. And he’s a trust-fund socialist who’s never had a job, other than through the Chinese Communist Party,” Loeffler said, echoing a debunked claim by Perdue about Ossoff’s income.

The lie apparently doesn’t bother Twitter, who refused to flag the original Ossoff tweet alleging a Loeffler klan connection. The Daily Caller asked why the obviously false, misleading, and libelous comment was allowed, Twitter’s response makes one think they’ve taken sides in this race.

Twitter spokesman Trenton Kennedy told the DCNF that the tweet does not fit under any of Twitter’s three policies for misleading information: “synthetic and manipulated media, COVID-19, and Civic Integrity.” Kennedy said he did not even have Twitter teams review the Ossoff tweet due to the busyness of the holiday season. He explained to the DCNF that though the civic integrity category deals with elections, “making a claim about someone happens in political speech all the time.” “Making a claim about someone and their character wouldn’t fall under any of those policies,” Kennedy said.

If Loeffler accused Warnock of being a Communist, how long would it have been before Twitter slapped a flag on the offending tweet — during the holidays or not?