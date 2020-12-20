Dem Senate Candidates Appear at Event With Supporter of Farrakhan

Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are keeping some curious company. The two candidates will appear at a get-out-the-vote event with Dr. David E. Marion, chairman of Howard University’s National Pan-Hellenic Council of Presidents. It just so happens that Dr. Marion initiated Louis Farrakhan into his fraternity — Omega Psi Phi — in 2019.

Thank you to my brothers of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. for presenting me with an Honorary Membership. As long as we live, let’s strive for those fundamental principles that make an Omega man a man after God. pic.twitter.com/Y5kHTFKaCV — THE HONORABLE MINISTER LOUIS FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) February 3, 2019

Farrakhan heads up the Nation of Islam, a hate group noted for its nauseating anti-Semitism and racism. That anyone of any color, creed, or race would “honor” Farrakhan with anything should disqualify them from being accepted by any political group — except maybe the Nazis.

Unless you’re a Democrat. Then it’s OK.

Fox News:

Ossoff and Warnock’s sharing of an event with a supporter of Farrakhan is bound to raise a few eyebrows, given the leader’s controversial reputation. Farrakhan, who has led the Nation of Islam since the late 1970s, has made numerous anti-Semitic remarks over the years, not least of which include referring to Adolf Hitler as a “very great man” and Jews as “termites.” The Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled the Nation of Islam as a “hate group.” Earlier this week, Warnock came under scrutiny for past comments he’d made praising the Nation as an “important” voice for African Americans during the civil rights era.

It’s interesting that black politicians no longer feel the need to distance themselves from Farrakhan. As the black community is becoming more and more radicalized, looking for scapegoats becomes acceptable. Who better to scapegoat than Jews? And Farrakhan becomes the perfect messenger for that scapegoating because he places his anti-Semitism in terms of fighting for civil rights.

Jews were on the front lines of the struggle for civil rights in the South, so trying to scapegoat them as “oppressors” is ludicrous. But rationality left the building when George Floyd was killed and anti-Semitism on the left apparently became the new normal.

Ossoff should have politely refused to appear with a Farrakhan supporter. Warnock should know better. The national political press is doing their “hear no evil, see no evil” routine, so as far as the rest of the country is concerned, it’s a non-issue.

It says more about the Democrats that they don’t see it as a problem than any denials of anti-Semitism they can make.