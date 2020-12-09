NewsmaxTV Scores Ratings Win Over Fox in Key Demographic

For the first time, Newsmax TV scored a ratings victory over Fox News. On Monday night, Greg Kelly Reports on NewsmaxTV out-rated The Story with Martha MacCallum on Fox in the key 25-54 demographic prized by advertisers.

The win underscores the enormous power that Donald Trump wields on the right. Trump has tweeted approvingly of NewsmaxTV coverage of his post-election legal efforts while the network also refuses to call Joe Biden “president-elect.”

Fox enraged Trump and his campaign when the network projected Biden the winner in Arizona late on election evening. Since then, Fox has apparently given in to reality and begun referring to Biden as the next president, further alienating the president and many of his supporters. NewsmaxTV gives over most of its news coverage to Trump’s legal efforts to overturn the election.

CNN Business:

Newsmax — and Kelly in particular — offered a safe space in which Biden was not called president-elect and Trump was not yet defeated. Through the post-election weeks in November, as Trump’s legal team suffered dozens of losses in court in its attempt to overturn the results, Kelly insisted that he believed Trump would still prevail. His 7 p.m. program consists of long, pro-Trump, anti-media commentaries of the type typically found later in the evening on Fox. And a certain subset of viewers are rewarding him for it. Kelly’s show is usually Newsmax’s highest-rated show of the day.

Fox News is still 4-times higher rated than NewsmaxTV overall, so the upstarts have a ways to go yet before overtaking them. But Fox is actually down in ratings since the election while NewsmaxTV has gone through the roof.