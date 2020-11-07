AOC Pushes Back Against Critics Who Say 'Socialism' is Political Poison

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn’t used to being maligned by her own side. She’s used to fawning adulation and adoring tweets from her millions of fans.

But Democrats took it on the chin on Election Day and since she’s been the most visible left-wing kook, Democrats from red states are calling her out for her radicalism. They found themselves not only running against Republicans but running against AOC and her squad of socialists.

In truth, it’s a no brainer to say that socialism doesn’t sell outside of a few coastal enclaves of sheltered far-left liberals. The surprise is that other Democrats didn’t appear aware of it. They carefully avoided Medicare for all and the Green New Deal in their campaigns and concentrated on selling a new and improved Obamacare — without calling it “Obamacare” of course.

But saying socialism doesn’t sell in America hurts AOC’s feelings, so she lashed out at less radical Democrats who dared suggest that maybe we should go easy on this socialism thing. Abigail Spanberger, a Virginia Democrat didn’t mince any words during a conference call with Democrats nationwide.

Business Insider:

“We need to not ever use the word ‘socialist’ or ‘socialism’ ever again … We lost good members because of that,” Spanberger said on the call. “If we are classifying Tuesday as a success … we will get f—ing torn apart in 2022.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez publicly pushed back on those criticisms, which she called “finger pointing,” in a series of tweets on Friday.

Well, if the finger is pointing in the right direction, own it, baby.

The Bronx native argued it’s a “myth” that Democrats can’t win swing seats while running on progressive policies and blamed this year’s electoral failures in part on lackluster digital campaigns. Many Democratic campaigns abandoned door-knocking during the pandemic, a move she suggested hurt their voter turnout efforts. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that “almost all” the Democrats who struggled or lost their reelections this week had “awful execution on digital. DURING A PANDEMIC.”

So, it’s not the message, it’s the way that message was delivered. Got that? Because there’s absolutely nothing wrong with the message, right?

But even some members of the House Progressive Caucus, of which Ocasio-Cortez is a member, agreed with their centrist colleagues that labels like “socialist” are hurting the party’s appeal in many parts of the country. “I think Republicans did get some traction trying to scare people on this ‘socialist narrative,'” Rep. Jared Huffman, a California Democrat, told The Post. “These labels do distract us and divide us in unfortunate ways … What’s the point of embracing a phrase like that? All you do is feed into these fears and bogus narratives.”

Democrats are extremely well-practiced in hiding their true intent behind pretty words and phrases. Barack Obama was an absolute master at disguising his radicalism. All these Democrats are saying is that AOC and her friends have to play the game better and hide their true intentions in building a socialist America. It’s not that they don’t support socialist ideas. Just don’t call them “socialist.”

That’s never worked in American politics and probably won’t work this time. It’s a good thing, too. AOC is asking her minions on Twitter to archive posts from “Trump sycophants” so they can’t later deny their “complicity” or something.

New York Post:

“Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Friday. “I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future,” the lawmaker wrote. Commenters quickly decided the list-making endeavor was something a ruthless Communist dictator would love. “Joseph is proud of you!” one user wrote, referring to notorious Soviet Union dictator Joseph Stalin.

If not Stalin, then certainly Che Guevara who preferred lining up those he disagreed with and shooting them.

Are those FEMA camps still available?

