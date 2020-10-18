'Die in a Fire': Twitter Employees Express Their Unbalanced Hatred of Trump

The controversy over Twitter trying to suppress the story about Hunter Biden’s emails showing that Joe Biden used the influence of the office of the vice president to assist his son’s business dealings is still raging. The social media platform continues to suspend the New York Post’s account and has told the paper that it won’t be restored until they delete the offending story.

But the war between Twitter and Trump has been ongoing and vicious. Employees of the company haven’t been shy about posting their hysterical hatred of the president and his supporters.

New York Post:

“GET HIM OUT,” posted a senior site reliability engineer on Aug. 18. “What a f–king baboon.” One manager with almost nine years on the job said he was quite keen to watch Biden “crush [Trump] in the election” and that he hoped the president would “be utterly humiliated while also suffering greatly from #COVID19.” In another post he fantasized about the president being put on a ventilator. He calls Trump “a f–king idiot” and the voters who elected him — “hysterically f–king stupid people.”

It’s not just ignorant, incoherent criticism. Some employees have actually wished harm to the president — in direct violation of company posting policy.

One Twitter engineering manager said Trump should “die in a fire” in a January 2017 tweet. A year later, he rang in the new year by saying “Happy 2018! Donald Trump is dead!” None of these comments have ever been flagged by Twitter or been subject to any other form of official sanction, even as the social-media giant dishes out discipline to others for sharing legitimate news stories that might hurt Biden. The company finally ordered the vicious tweet to be deleted on May 29 — years after being posted.

Also against company policy is spreading unsubstantiated rumors, like the employee who wondered why the rest of the media wasn’t looking into the story that Melania Trump used to be a sex worker. The first lady successfully sued over that allegation, which may be one reason Twitter decided not to promote it.

Twitter’s “head of integrity” Yoel Roth was infamously busted over a series of old tweets revealing him to be a die-hard Trump hater. In his posts, Roth — who helped author the policy update used by the company to flag and label posts from President Trump — compared White House officials to Nazis and Trump to a “racist tangerine.”

The fact is, Twitter selectively enforces its rules about content. There has been plenty of anti-Trump content of questionable veracity that somehow or other managed to slip by the Twitter’s censors.

But Twitter swears that doesn’t mean they’re biased in any way. Really.

Twitter’s Chief Human Resources Officer Jennifer Christie said in a statement to The Post. “Our employees are professionals, and we require them to bring objectivity to their work regardless of their personal views. We will not be dissuaded from continuing to work to fairly and impartially enforce our rules.”

Who’s trying to “dissuade” you from being fair? Sheesh.