Louisville Police Declare State of Emergency Ahead of Grand Jury Announcement in Breonna Taylor Shooting

“Effective immediately, all off-days are hereby cancelled and vacation requests that have not already been submitted and approved are cancelled until further notice,” an LMPD statement addressed to all personnel read in part. WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters were told members of the department’s Special Response Team were given orders to start preparing, as well as other units within the department.

The police will be “limiting vehicle access, traffic and parking in certain parts of downtown, while setting up barricades,” reports the New York Post.

“While we do not know when the Attorney General will make his announcement, LMPD is taking the following actions now to ensure the area is as safe as possible for those coming downtown to express their First Amendment Rights, as well as those who live and work in the area,” the police wrote. “We recognized that this is an inconvenience, and will cause difficulty for those that live, work and have business downtown, and we apologize for this inconvenience,” the department added. “However, public safety is our number one priority, and it would be irresponsible if we did not take preemptive action to preserve it.”

Louisville federal buildings have been boarded up in advance of the grand jury decision. At least two of the buildings will be closed for the week and the federal courthouse has been prepared for unrest.