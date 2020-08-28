Virginia Senate Approves Bill Reducing Many Assaults on Police Officers to Misdemeanors

On a straight party-line vote, the Virginia Senate approved a bill that would make many assaults against police misdemeanors. The current law requires a mandatory six-month sentence for assaulting a cop, but Democrats want to eliminate that requirement and give judges wide discretion in determining how serious the attack is.

Assault with bodily injury on a police officer would still be considered a felony.

Republicans claim the bill sends entirely the wrong message at a time when police have become targets of the mob. Democrats say that the legislation, which would allow judges to reduce the assault charge to a misdemeanor doesn’t minimize the crime whatsoever. It just draws a distinction between “serious assaults” and “minor assaults.”

Virginia Pilot: