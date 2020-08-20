Chicago Police Ban Protests on Mayor Lightfoot's Block

The modern left-wing tactic of protesting at the private homes of their targets in an effort to intimidate them into doing what they want won’t work with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The police say they’ve banned protests from the mayor’s block and will arrest anyone who doesn’t leave.

Lightfoot just isn’t radical enough for Black Lives Matter. She won’t defund the police (she didn’t just escape from a mental institution, after all) and refuses to condemn the officers for trying to keep order.

I wonder if the fact that Lightfoot enjoys police protection 24-7 has anything to do with her reluctance to criticize the cops too harshly.

