Is an Oscar Becoming a Participation Trophy?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced a new program that will make the organization and films, in general, more “inclusive” and “diverse.”

“Academy Aperture 2025” is a program designed to increase representation in the organization’s governance, membership, and workplace culture, as well as in the films nominated for Oscars. It won’t affect eligibility requirements for the 2021 Oscars awards.

Los Angeles Times:

“While the Academy has made strides, we know there is much more work to be done in order to ensure equitable opportunities across the board,” academy Chief Executive Dawn Hudson said in a statement. “The need to address this issue is urgent. To that end, we will amend — and continue to examine — our rules and procedures to ensure that all voices are heard and celebrated.” “Through the dedication, focus and concerted effort of our Board of Governors and members on the branch executive committees, the Academy has surpassed the goals of our A2020 initiative. But to truly meet this moment, we must recognize how much more needs to be done, and we must listen, learn, embrace the challenge, and hold ourselves and our community accountable,” academy President David Rubin said. “Academy leadership and our Board are committed to ensuring that we continue to weave equity and inclusion into the fabric of every Academy initiative, committee, program and event.”

The awards given out by the Academy might as well be referred to as “participation trophies.” Instead of beginning a project with the end goal of making an entertaining, meaningful film, producers and directors will be counting noses — and checking the color of those noses — to make sure they’re being “inclusive” enough.

There will likely be more behind-the-scenes changes to ensure more minority representation in the crafts and management of films. Is this a good or bad thing? Who cares as long as they can do a good job? What could affect the quality of work being done is if hiring becomes a numbers game with little or no thought given to excellence or merit.

As part of its public-facing efforts, the academy will host a series of panels called “Academy Dialogue: It Starts With Us” focused on issues of race, ethnicity and inclusivity in filmmaking. The programs will include a conversation hosted by Goldberg on the impact of racist tropes and degrading stereotypes in films as well as conversations on the need for systemic change across a range of fields in Hollywood to boost opportunities for underrepresented groups.

It should be clear to any Hollywood dullard by now where this is going. Don’t expect a remake of Huckleberry Finn anytime soon.

Most members of the Academy see themselves as artists. But the conscious, deliberate subsuming of artistic excellence in order to fulfill someone’s idea of “inclusion” or “diversity” defeats the purpose of “art” and makes films just another cog in the left’s propaganda machine.