D.C. Mayor Sued For 'Black Lives Matter' Banner Near White House

A street preacher is suing Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, alleging that she violated the First Amendment and showed favoritism to “the Black Lives Matter cult orthodoxy.”

The suit resulted from Bowser painting the street near the White House with block letters that said “Black Lives Matter.” She also renamed a nearby plaza “Black Lives Matter Plaza.” The suit alleges that she did both at taxpayer’s expense and showed favoritism toward one faith — or belief — over another.

The activist’s main argument is that Bowser’s actions violate the Establishment Clause of the Constitution by supporting one orthodoxy over others.

It’s a novel argument to refer to Black Lives Matter as an “orthodoxy.” Most federal courts frown on “novel” arguments so the suit faces an uncertain future.

Washington Times:

“The Black Lives Matter banner conveys that black people are the favored race of the city of DC, which is of course a racist contention floated by a racist Democrat who persistently refuses to think logically,” the lawsuit said. Pastor Rich Penkoski, identified as a “street preacher” is the named plaintiff in the case. He’s joined by Chris Sevier, a former judge advocate general, and Tex Christopher, a D.C. lobbyist.

The plaintiffs get an “A” for effort by requesting the court order “alternating banners” to reflect other viewpoints.

The three plaintiffs asked the court to order Ms. Bowser to alternate other banners down the street so she is not showing favoritism to a preferred group. The first suggested banner is “Blue Lives Matter” to honor law enforcement. The second banner requested is “Green Lives Matter” to honor Guard units. The third and final banner requested is “All Lives Matter,” which the activists said is “secular” and won’t run afoul of the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause.

This is an obviously good idea, which is why it will never be adopted by the political leadership of Washington. Bowser has been allergic to good ideas and is determined to satisfy the mob.

“There are people who are craving to be heard and to be seen, and to have their humanity recognized, and we had the opportunity to send that message loud and clear on a very important street in our city,” Ms. Bowser told reporters last week about the protesters. “And it is that message, and that message is to the American people, that Black Lives Matter black humanity matters, and we as a city raise that up as part of our values as a city,” she added.

And the fact that the banner was spread out near Donald Trump’s White House is just a coincidence, right? If it was supposed to be a message to the American people that black lives and humanity matter, why not paint the banner down Pennsylvania Avenue where the Capitol Building is? That’s why ultimately, Bowser’s “statement” is far more partisan and political than anything having to do with “humanity.”

There is something nauseating about this kind of hypocrisy, where politicians use racial concerns to stick it to their political opponents. Whether white or black, using race in a political context of any kind is wrong.