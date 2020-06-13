Pro-Police Black Women Group Accuses Antifa of 'Hijacking' Black Agenda

A group of pro-police black women showed up at the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone to support police chief Carmen Best. Needless to say, it didn’t go well.

The African American Community Advisory Council, which works with Seattle Police to improve communication with the black community, tried to reason with the mob, to no avail.

KOMO News:

“Black lives do matter but there are also black lives that are police lives,” one of the woman said at the intersection of 12th and E Pine. “They feel the same way that you do.” Throughout their attempts to convey their opinion to the crowd, they were met with boos and others grabbing microphones, talking over them.

Only some people’s opinions are considered legitimate, I guess.

“You guys need to sit down and have a conversation with the Seattle Police Department. They want to talk to you.” Those women also stated that protest’s core belief has been lost. “The thing is, you have hijacked this! You have taken the meaning away!” Tempers flared for a few minutes before things came to an end. “Not everybody is going to have the same opinion!”

Just wait. If the mob gets their way, we will all think the same way very soon.

“We support our chief of police,” said Beach. “We feel she’s been thrown under the bus. It was a cowardly move for the mayor to open up that street to all of the mayhem.” Beach compared what she’s seen at “CHAZ” to that of a festival, name dropping Burning Man, rather than a movement aimed for police reform.

Ms. Beach can’t fathom the forces at work in CHAZ.

“We’re going to keep our voices loud and clear. We’re going to be heard,” said Beach. “How are we going to be heard if that’s happening? How are we going to come to the table and talk?”

Talk? The antifa mob doesn’t want to talk to anyone who doesn’t agree with them.

The women have a far more realistic view of the police. This doesn’t sit well with the “Abolish the police” mob, who gave fresh evidence of their antipathy shortly after the women’s group left.

Not long after they spoke, a rolling garage door at the East Precinct rolled up and nearly two dozen officers on bikes pedaled out. They were met by chants and expletives from protesters. The remaining officers inside eventually closed the door and protesters then went to the corner of 12th and E Pike to setup an enhanced barricade to keep them out.

“Enhanced barricades,” walls, guards — sounds like a border to me. I wonder if they realize that they have a lot more in common with those they despise most.