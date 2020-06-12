National Guardsmen Find Glass Baked Into Pizza While Stationed in D.C.

Two South Carolina National Guardsmen ordered a pizza during their deployment to Washington, D.C., and when they opened it, discovered shards of glass baked into the crust and cheese.

The men were staying at the Marriott Marquis Hotel and ordered the pizza via Uber Eats. The name of the pizza establishment was not mentioned.

“The command says that the soldiers are OK, and that this was the only incident to their knowledge,” said Capt. Jessica Donnelly, a spokeswoman for the S.C. National Guard.

Reports say that the soldiers were advised to file a police report, but D.C. police say they have nothing on file. Would you file a police report in a town full of people who wanted to kill you?

Department of Defense personnel have seen an increase in threats, according to the report, but it went on to state that there have been no specific threats made by protesters against soldiers. The soldiers’ names were not mentioned in the Department of Defense report or named by S.C. National Guard officials.

There may not have been “specific threats,” but when activists are calling for the death of police, that creates an atmosphere that enables violence against anyone who represents authority.

The S.C. National Guard troops returned from their deployment on Tuesday. Gov. Henry McMaster sent nearly 500 soldiers to Washington, D.C., last week to support President Donald Trump. Trump said he wanted to “dominate” the streets in response to protesters. The demonstrations were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis whose death at the hands of police was captured on video. Their presence was criticized by protesters and lawmakers, who said the National Guard’s deployment to the nation’s capital was an excessive show of force. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also spoke out against their presence and the Guardsmen had to move out of their hotel later in the week because of a budgetary issue with the city and the guard.

Mayor Bowser had lost control of her city, the White House was under a real threat, monuments had been vandalized and defaced, 60 Secret Service agents had been injured guarding the White House — but deploying the guard was “excessive”?

The soldiers, thankfully, didn’t eat any of the pizza. But someone put the glass in the food, knowing that if it had been eaten, the men would have been seriously injured. The intent to harm or kill was real. The lack of outrage, predictable.