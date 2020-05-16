Hillary Clinton Calls Michigan Lock Down Protests 'Domestic Terrorism'

Put a sock in it, witch.

Armed men storming a legislature to disrupt its democratic proceedings is domestic terrorism. It cannot be tolerated.https://t.co/NcCFgA5COE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 15, 2020

First of all, armed men did not “storm” the capitol, nor did they threaten anyone. The threats appeared on social media from trolls and probably a few Democrats who wanted to protesters to look bad.

Secondly, the legislature wasn’t in session so how could the protesters “disrupt” anything? Democratic lawmakers wanted to make a political point of their own by claiming that people with guns, by themselves, constituted a threat to democracy. So they adjourned the session out of “fear” for their safety.

Hogwash.

This attitude goes back to the notion that if you’re armed, you are a threat. That defending yourself is a reason for some to fear attack.

Or maybe liberals really are scared little rodents scurrying for cover at the first sign of danger.

The Hill:

Her tweet linked to an article by Newsweek about Michigan choosing to close down its Capitol and cancel its legislative session after armed protests and death threats to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. On Thursday, armed protesters had gathered outside the state Capitol for planned “judgment day” demonstrations against the state’s stay-at-home order, which opponents have demanded be lifted businesses and the economy suffer during the pandemic. Some 200 protesters turned out for Thursday’s event, where one demonstrator was seen carrying an American flag with a doll hanging by a noose. The event mirrored a similar protest at the end of April, during which hundreds of protesters — many armed with rifles — entered the Capitol.

I guess the article forgot to mention that the lone protester with the doll was quickly surrounded by legitimate protesters and forced to flee. Is that significant? Guess not.

There were, indeed, horrible threats against Governor Gretchen Whitmer, but they were roundly condemned by both parties.

One man is reportedly facing charges over death threats to Whitmer, and Newsweek reports there have been posts online calling to lynch her as well as suggestions to crowdfund for a hitman. State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R) condemned the threats as “despicable.” “Those who have populated a number of social media posts with crude, violent and threatening messages about our governor, these folks are thugs and their tactics are despicable,” he said, according to The Detroit News.

Is anyone stupid enough to believe that anyone is serious about lynching the governor of Michigan or crowdfunding a hitman? Hillary Clinton is.

Hillary Clinton’s description of the protests as “domestic terrorism” is the lowest political blow you can make. It’s simply not true — not even in a metaphorical sense. It’s Hillary throwing crap against the wall and seeing what sticks while triggering liberals who stupidly nod their heads in agreement. Sure — terrorism. Just like the Moooslims, right?

Sheesh.