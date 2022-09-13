News & Politics

LIVE RESULTS: Primaries in New Hampshire and Rhode Island

By PJ Media Staff 6:30 PM on September 13, 2022
It’s hard to believe, but primary season comes to an end tonight. That’s right: it’s the season finale of the 2022 primaries, and the cliffhanger endings should be resolved in November.

Tonight, we turn to New Hampshire and Rhode Island to see who will face off in the general election. Delaware has primaries today as well, but every race in the First State is uncontested.

You can get the most up-to-date information right here at PJ Media, in partnership with our friends at Decision Desk HQ.

Drill down by county and/or congressional district for specific data. Check back throughout the night for the most up-to-date and accurate results!

