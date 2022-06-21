LIVE RESULTS: Primaries in Virginia, D.C.; Runoffs in Alabama, Georgia

It’s Tuesday, and you know what that means: primary day. Today’s a somewhat quiet day for primaries, with Virginia conducting its House primary and D.C. holding primaries for its non-voting House member.

Other things worth watching tonight are the runoffs in Alabama and Georgia. Alabama’s runoffs include the GOP Senate race, while Georgia is holding runoffs in key congressional districts.

You can get the most up-to-date information right here on PJ Media, in partnership with our friends at Decision Desk HQ.

Drill down by county and congressional district for specific data. Check back throughout the night for the most up-to-date and accurate results!

Primaries

Virginia

District of Columbia

Runoffs

Alabama

Georgia