LIVE RESULTS: Alaska House Special Primary

Welcome to the special Saturday edition of Live Primary Results! This weekend, Alaska is holding its first primary to replace the late Don Young in the state’s at-large House seat.

This one’s a little different from most primaries. Forty-eight candidates are running in Saturday’s contest, including former governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, Santa Claus, and someone named Lady Donna Dutchess.

To make it even more interesting, The top four vote-getters tonight will move on to the next primary on August 16. The Washington Post is calling it the “wildest election of 2022,” and rightly so.

You can get the most up-to-date information right here at PJ Media, in partnership with our friends at Decision Desk HQ. Check back throughout the night for the most up-to-date and accurate results!