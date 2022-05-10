Follow Tonight's Primaries in Nebraska and West Virginia Here

May’s primaries in the run-up to the 2022 midterms continue tonight. You can follow the contests in Nebraska and West Virginia right here at PJ Media.

In partnership with our friends at Decision Desk HQ, you can drill down by county and congressional district for specific data.

Check back throughout the night for the most up-to-date and accurate results.

Nebraska

Nebraska Governor Democratic Primary

Nebraska Governor Republican Primary

Nebraska U.S. House Democratic Primary

Nebraska U.S. House Republican Primary

West Virginia

West Virginia U.S. House Democratic Primary

West Virginia U.S. House Republican Primary