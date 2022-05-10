Follow Tonight's Primaries in Nebraska and West Virginia Here

May’s primaries in the run-up to the 2022 midterms continue tonight. You can follow the contests in Nebraska and West Virginia right here at PJ Media.
In partnership with our friends at Decision Desk HQ, you can drill down by county and congressional district for specific data.
Check back throughout the night for the most up-to-date and accurate results.
Nebraska
Nebraska Governor Democratic Primary
Nebraska Governor Republican Primary
Nebraska U.S. House Democratic Primary
Nebraska U.S. House Republican Primary
West Virginia
West Virginia U.S. House Democratic Primary
West Virginia U.S. House Republican Primary