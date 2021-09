Of course he blamed Trump.

Rep. @BradSherman: "How meticulous was the planning for the Trump administration declared May 1st withdrawal?"

Sec. Blinken: "We inherited a deadline. We did not inherit a plan."

Sherman: "So, no plan at all. It's amazing that it wasn't much much worse." pic.twitter.com/pQXtgTrHiJ

— CSPAN (@cspan) September 13, 2021