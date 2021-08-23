Jen Psaki Just Told a HUGE Whopper About Americans Stranded in Afghanistan

Is Jen Psaki lying or is the Biden administration in denial about Americans who are stranded in Afghanistan, unable to safely travel to the airport?

During Psaki’s Monday press briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy made the distinction that Americans are by and large not criticizing Biden’s decision to leave Afghanistan, but the “way he has ordered it to happen by pulling troops before getting these Americans who are now stranded.”

“Does [Biden] have a sense of that?” Doocy asked.

Psaki, in her best Ministry of Truth voice, denied that Americans are currently stranded in Afghanistan, which has descended into chaos since Biden’s inglorious “withdrawal” from the country.

“First of all, I think it’s irresponsible to say that Americans are stranded. They are not. We are committed to bringing Americans who want to come home, home,” Psaki shot back at Doocy [emphasis added]. “We are in touch with them via phone, via text, via email, via any way that we can possibly reach Americans to get them home if they want to return home.

“‘There are no Americans stranded’ is the White House’s official position on what’s happening in Afghanistan right now,” Doocy pressed.

“I’m just calling you out for saying we are stranding Americans in Afghanistan,” Psaki retorted, “when we have been very clear that we are not leaving Americans who want to return home. We are going to bring them home, and I think that’s important for the American public to hear and understand.”

Notice what she did there. Doocy asked if Americans were stranded, and Psaki rearranged the question to say that the Biden administration is not “stranding” Americans, as if to say, “Hey, don’t blame us. We’re not the ones doing the stranding.” These unlucky folks just woke up one day and discovered they were stranded—for no apparent reason. Biden’s actions had nothing to do with the fact that Americans in Afghanistan are terrified to leave their homes with the Taliban roaming the streets beheading people and have been advised by the State Department to shelter in place until they receive the all-clear to proceed to the airport.

Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.V.) shared a harrowing plea from an American who has been unable to get to the airport in Kabul.

“The Taliban are going to come and kill us, I’m really scared,” the woman wept. “Please help me!”

We just received this audio from an incredibly brave American in Kabul. She was attacked each time she tried to reach the airport. Despite the danger to herself, she wants us to share this. We must guarantee the safety of Americans and our allies before it is too late. pic.twitter.com/Oq6R7YuWuJ — Rep. Carol Miller (@RepCarolMiller) August 21, 2021

Well, at least she’ll be able to read some reassuring text messages from the State Department before the Taliban find her.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told “Meet the Press” on Sunday that there are “several thousand” Americans still stranded in Afghanistan. Someone needs to tell Jen Psaki.