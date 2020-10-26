News & Politics

[WATCH LIVE] Amy Coney Barrett Sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas at the White House

By Paula Bolyard Oct 26, 2020 8:52 PM ET
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

The Senate voted on Monday evening to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court by a vote of 52-48, mostly along party lines, fulfilling President Trump’s vow to nominate originalist judges to the nation’s highest court. She will be ceremonially sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas tonight at 9 p.m. at the White House. On Tuesday, Barrett will become a member of the Court when she is officially sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts.

WATCH LIVE:

