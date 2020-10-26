BREAKING: Justice Clarence Thomas to Administer Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett

The confirmation vote for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is expected to take place Monday night. A senior White House official told Fox News that once confirmed, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will administer the official constitutional oath to Judge Justice Barrett.

Democrats have tried in vain to prevent or even slow down Barrett’s confirmation. Even before she was nominated, Democrats warned Trump not to try to fill the seat before the election, insisting that the winner of the election should be the one to fill the seat. Polls suggest that Joe Biden is favored to win the presidency next week, and Democrats were hoping that postponing the nomination and confirmation would mean that they would get to fill the vacancy left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg with another left-wing judge.

While the Democrats have been powerless to stop President Trump from fulfilling his constitutional duty, they have hinted strongly that should they regain power in the upcoming election they would like to add seats to the court (the first expansion of the Supreme Court since 1869) and make both Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico states in order to expand their majority in the Senate.

