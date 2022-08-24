What’s Going On With Facebook?

Many Facebook users are confused as to what is going on with their feeds, and some are complaining that Facebook may be down or hacked.

There are in fact several reports of Facebook allegedly being down, according to Down Detector.

Many Facebook users experienced their feeds being filled with memes and messages to celebrities such as Gordon Ramsay. Multiple users have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions on the matter, using the hashtag #FACEBOOKDOWN

“People heading to twitter to check if anyone else’s Facebook is full of people posting on celebrity profiles,” wrote one Twitter user.

people heading to twitter to check if anyone else’s Facebook is full of people posting on celebrity profiles 🤣🤣 #Facebook #zuckerberg #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/fG2WirInBf — Kieran Delaney (@KieranDelaney_) August 24, 2022

“Thanks for saving me twitter,” tweeted another user, confirming that Facebook is indeed down.

”Who else came to #Twitter to figure out what is happening to Facebook? All I can see at the moment is random people from all over the world sharing photos to celebrities’ pages,” tweeted another person.

All I can see at the moment is random people from all over the world sharing photos to celebrities' pages.#Facebook #facebookhacked #facebookdown #bug #MarkZuckerberg pic.twitter.com/IxyH4vmi6H — Abdullah Ashraf (@Abdull_GhaZi) August 24, 2022

One way to fix the issue is by going to “Feeds” and hitting “All,” according to Fox 4 Kansas City.

There is no statement from Facebook at this time.