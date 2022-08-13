Biden Administration Investigates Southern Baptist Convention

The Biden Administration is launching an investigation into the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC), the denomination stated Friday.

A statement from SBC entity leaders and SBC president @bartbarber on the initiation of an investigation by the @TheJusticeDept. pic.twitter.com/yIopOScCAz — SBC Executive Committee (@SBCExecComm) August 12, 2022

The SBC released a statement Friday that the DOJ investigation into the denomination concerns sexual abuse.

“The SBC Executive Committee recently became aware that the Department of Justice has initiated an investigation into the Southern Baptist Convention, and that the investigation will include multiple SBC entities,” the statement said.

The SBC’s Executive Committee received a subpoena; however, no individuals have received a subpoena at this time, according to the Associated Press.

”This is an ongoing investigation and we are not commenting on our discussions with DOJ,” the SBC lawyers said, the outlet reports.

Currently, the DOJ has not commented on the investigation.

There are no details on what prompted the investigation at this time.

The DOJ’s track record under the current administration has not been comforting.

First, the IRS is seeking to hire 87,000 new employees as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, according to CNBC. Don’t worry: IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig assures us that the increase in budgets and employees will not raise “audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans.”

Because there is nothing like a promise from the IRS to comfort the average income earner.

Let us not forget the original job posting request that candidates be “willing to use deadly force, if necessary.”

Why on EARTH do IRS agents need to be “willing to use deadly force?” The weaponization of the Federal Government against the American people MUST END. Biden is building his own army to take what YOU have, by force if needed!! https://t.co/5uINJcICxp — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) August 10, 2022

There’s no need for concern; the IRS deleted that part of the job description.

The IRS deleted a job posting seeking a Special Agent "willing to use deadly force" amid scrutiny surrounding the Democrat-backed budget increasing the size of the agency. | by @dianaglebova https://t.co/kmpuwokruN — National Review (@NRO) August 11, 2022

Then the DOJ raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property on Monday, citing suspicion of classified documents, but has not released the search warrant nor probable cause.

It would seem that this current administration is punishing the competition. And now, the DOJ is going after evangelicals by investigating the SBC.

The government is increasing its size, going after Trump, and going after evangelicals; do the math. It’s not hard to add up, and it’s also not comforting.

Who is next? Conservative media? Kittens?

Sadly, the United States is looking like the new Venezuela.