Another Huge Red Flag in the Trump Raid Story

When he spoke to the media on Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland took offense to those who questioned the professionalism and integrity of the Department of Justice and the FBI.

“Let me address recent unfounded attacks on the professionalism of the FBI and Justice Department agents and prosecutors,” he said. “I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked. The men and women of the FBI and the Justice Department are dedicated patriotic public servants every day. They protect the American people from violent crime, terrorism and other threats to their safety while safeguarding our civil rights. They do so at great personal sacrifice and risk to themselves. I am honored to work alongside them.”

Well, Mr. Attorney General, if they’re so professional and full of integrity, can you explain why the Wall Street Journal apparently knows the contents of all the classified documents and supposedly “top secret” documents removed from Trump’s home and has apparently reviewed some of them?

“FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home Monday removed 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked as top secret and meant to be only available in special government facilities, according to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal,” the outlet reported. “The Federal Bureau of Investigation agents took around 20 boxes of items, binders of photos, a handwritten note and the executive grant of clemency for Mr. Trump’s ally Roger Stone, a list of items removed from the property shows. Also included in the list was information about the ‘President of France,’ according to the three-page list. The list is contained in a seven-page document that also includes the warrant to search the premises which was granted by a federal magistrate judge in Florida.”

Gee, if these documents were so incredibly sensitive and secret that the FBI had to conduct an armed raid of Trump’s home in order to retrieve them, how come the press is allowed to know the nature of the documents? These documents are apparently too sensitive for Trump to possess but not so sensitive that FBI agents can’t show them off to the media.