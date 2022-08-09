Mar-a-Lagogate: The FBI Raid of Donald Trump's Home Is This Administration's Watergate

The FBI conducted a raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property on Monday and searched for documents that are allegedly connected to an investigation.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump said in his statement. “It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections.”

“What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee?” Trump asked. “Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.”

The former president makes an excellent point, and the media should begin calling out this egregious action as the significant scandal that it is: Mar-a-Lagogate.

The current administration is exercising its power in a way that has been associated with criminal activity in the past.

“We just haven’t investigated presidents after they’ve served their term,” said Michael Tabman, former head of the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office, according to Fox News. “But it is a huge move by the FBI in that the political sensitivities are clear. It’s obvious that they’re dealing on a very, sort of tenuous political climate when you go out and you investigate a president, especially one who says he may run for office again.”

There are many red flags, some of which have been pointed out by my PJ Media colleague, Matt Margolis. There’s the political bias of the judge who signed the warrant — he’s an Obama donor who has connections to Jeffrey Epstein as well, Margolis notes. Matt also reports that the so-called “classified” documents the FBI was allegedly seeking were already declassified.

Additionally, Trump advisors stated that the contents of the boxes in question were mementos from Trump’s presidency, according to the Washington Post.

This kind of aggressive prosecutorial action is unprecedented against a commander in chief who is not currently in office. It would seem that the Biden Administration is using the DOJ as its personal enforcer for political purposes.

Time will reveal the truth. Until then, let’s call this political hit what it is: Mar-a-Lagogate.