Chinese-owned TikTok Throws Christian Satire Site Babylon Bee Down the Memory Hole

TikTok, a Chinese-owned social media company, has banned the Christian, conservative satire site The Babylon Bee from its platform.

The Babylon Bee social media manager announced on Twitter that the site was banned from TikTok without any explanation or options for appeal. “[T]he babylon bee got banned on tiktok without being given a reason and with no option to appeal. welcome to big tech in 2022.”

the babylon bee got banned on tiktok without being given a reason and with no option to appeal. welcome to big tech in 2022. https://t.co/ik4n4RwWw0 — MJ (@morganisawizard) July 1, 2022

Seth Dillon, CEO of the Bee, mentioned the site’s ban from TikTok in a tweet as well.

Here's the email we received on June 16 from @fronthq notifying us of our permanent account termination. They refuse to explain how we violated these policies. pic.twitter.com/7qFlmUfNnQ — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) July 1, 2022

The Bee was also banned from Twitter three months ago for a satirical post that named Dr. Rachel Levine, the Biden Administration’s transgender Assistant Secretary for Health, ‘Man of the Year’.

The Babylon Bee's Man Of The Year Is Rachel Levine https://t.co/mZdcXbUnmf — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 15, 2022

Just over a week later, Dillon announced that Twitter had denied the satire site’s appeal for reinstatement:

Update: Twitter has denied The Babylon Bee's appeal. They wrote, "Our support team has determined that a violation did take place, and therefore we will not overturn our decision." — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 24, 2022

Twitter claims that its policy forbids posts or comments that “promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.” However, one can still find the Taliban on Twitter, according to The Wrap.

The present has become increasingly Orwellian, and tech companies are leading the charge against freedom of speech.

In George Orwell’s 1984, a ‘memory hole’ was a literal hole in the wall that fed into an incinerator. The Ministry of Truth — or as the Biden Administration calls its version, the Disinformation Governance Board — would throw old documents, photographs, and any other evidence into the ‘memory hole’ to destroy the past, so the Ministry could rewrite history.

Surprise, surprise: it’s only the conservative and/or Christian entities that are being thrown into the ‘memory hole’.