New York to Vote on Including Abortion in State Constitution Because…It's New York

The democrat-controlled legislature in the state of New York has passed an amendment that, if fully enacted, would enshrine the right to contraceptives and abortion of pre-born children in the womb.

”New York will always be a safe harbor for abortion care,” Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul stated in a tweet.

New York will always be a safe harbor for abortion care, but we also need Congress to act. The Senate filibuster is preventing a majority of Senators from speaking on behalf of a majority of Americans. @POTUS is right: We must suspend it to protect reproductive rights. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 1, 2022

The amendment will have to pass the state Senate in order to go to the voters some time in the next two years.

If this all sounds like déjà vu, that’s because it is; last week, California announced the same plan for their state constitution.

California to Vote on Including Abortion in State Constitution Because…It's California https://t.co/pmHcsJ9Vcw — PJ Media (@PJMedia_com) June 28, 2022

It seems that both California and New York are in a race to the bottom, democratically spiraling downward to see who will crash and burn first.

“It’s part of our fighting back to protect women’s reproductive freedoms here in the state of New York,” Gov. Hochul stated in a briefing, reports Politico.

That’s really what it’s all about for democrats: ‘fighting back’ against the big, bad Supreme Court.

The left side of the aisle is the one chanting ”black lives matter.” They’re the supposed humanists who say, “Listen up, fellow white people…We need to shut up and listen. ‘Black lives matter’ means—among many other things—that black voices matter,” according to The Humanist.

And yet, it’s the left that threatens and hurls racist slurs at Justice Clarence Thomas.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas singled out for racist slurs after Roe v. Wade overturnedhttps://t.co/oAciBIgrPm pic.twitter.com/wdgkofaGL7 — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) June 29, 2022

Of course, Twitter has no problem with it.

Twitter Is Just Fine With Calls to Assassinate Justice Thomashttps://t.co/vQJtCzYfvH — Townhall Media (@TownhallMedia) June 26, 2022

The left likes to play as though they care about certain issues, but suddenly all their “values” disappear when things do not go their way. They claim to care about racism…unless it’s about Clarence Thomas. They want to enact change…unless that change falls in line with the Constitution.

The ironic part is that the left touts the issue of abortion as a women’s health issue, yet female and minority pre-born babies are getting killed in the womb. Suddenly, black lives—or any other lives—don’t matter, when that fragile life is in a place that should be the safest place for any pre-born child: her mother’s womb.