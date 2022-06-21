Ahead of SCOTUS Abortion Decision, Democrats Stand on Graves of Babies

In anticipation of SCOTUS’ Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision, the Democrats are preparing by making abortion a central issue for the upcoming election.

“In every poll running in every targeted House district around the country, House Democrats’ campaign arm is testing how voters feel about the Supreme Court likely overturning Roe v. Wade.” according to Politico.

“Republicans have made their extremist crusade against abortion crystal clear and to their own dismay an overwhelming majority of Americans strongly disagree with them,” said Helen Kalla, a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesperson. She continues, “Unfortunately for these swing-district GOP candidates, we will be relentlessly reminding voters of Republicans’ out-of-touch views until November,” according to HuffPost.

The strategy? Throw money at the issue.

This is not a new strategy for Democrats as they are often throwing money at several issues. Recall that Hillary Clinton could not understand why she lost the election to Donald Trump, even though she threw a lot of money at her campaign.

While campaigning is important, abortion is a social issue—and one that speaks for itself at that. There is a reason Planned Parenthood will not show mothers their ultrasounds.

As it is, the pro-unborn-murder activist group RiseUp4AbortionRights staged a protest outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett with baby dolls and the crotches of their pants covered in fake blood. The craziness speaks for itself.

The United States Constitution secures the natural right to life. If Democrats want to deny the right to life for the unborn, they will have to first credibly deny the well-attested scientific fact that life begins at conception—as this list of academic references from Princeton demonstrates. Then they will have to give a scientifically credible answer as to when life does begin if not at conception and why abortion is not murder. But how credible and scientific an answer can we expect from the same party that has shown time and time again that they are not the party of science?