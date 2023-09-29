Georgia RINOS Gore Moore for Trying to Do the Right Thing

There’s an expression that says, “There’s no honor among thieves.” While that may be true, the Democrats prove time and time again that while there may not be honor, there is definitely strength in both bonding and lying. It’s almost unbelievable how a group of people can set their principles aside and jump on the team bandwagon. Democrats stick together because they love power. They will sacrifice their souls for power. Then, once they have it, they remain unified to execute their agenda.

The Republicans, on the other hand, can’t stay united on anything. They splinter like a rough-cut piece of pine and struggle to accomplish anything. They seem unable to set their principles aside, even if doing so would accomplish something for the better good.

I read something several years ago that, to my mind, perfectly describes the difference between Republicans and Democrats. I want to apologize upfront because I have no idea who wrote it or where I found it, but I take no credit for what I believe is a brilliant analysis.

Republicans want money. Democrats want power. Republicans use power to get money. Democrats use money to get power. The ideology of the Democrats drives their donor funding. The donor funding of the Republicans drives their ideology.

This core truism carries forward beyond electoral politics and into the realm of legislative battles and oversight conflicts. Republicans seek money as their primary objective. If the Biden administration wants to get an ideological bill passed, the Democrats simply buy the votes of Republicans (especially Senators).

As an additional outcome, Republicans in Congress have no core values, no core objectives, and no goals to achieve. After all, their structural goal is money.

Give Republicans power and they don’t know what to do with it, because the voters essentially boosted the dog to catch the car… now what?

What you see in the outcome of elections is that Republicans do not have any power plan, because it’s not the issue that takes up their intellectual time. That’s reserved for deep analytical thoughts about how to make money from (XXX).

The Democrats know this; they know the main mission of Republicans. Ergo, the Lawfare DOJ pats the Republicans on the head and waits for the frustrated voters to get sick of the GOP doing nothing again, and the Democrats simply wait them out.

We have been in this repetitious abuse cycle for about two decades. Battered Conservative Syndrome is a very real thing. Just look at what happened in Georgia.

Fani Willis is an example of one of the Democrats that I described above. She doesn’t care, even though she is a District Attorney, that the indictment of Trump is absolutely, completely ridiculous. She can set all principals aside to muddy the waters before the 2024 election. This is a diversion, a distraction, and an illusion, and she and the Democrats know it.

So where are the Republicans?

Great question, and one patriot, Republican State Sen. Colton Moore, began advocating to hold the Democrat District Attorney Fani Willis accountable for her obviously politically motivated prosecution effort against President Donald Trump.

Moore wrote a letter to the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, asking for a special legislative session to look into the Fulton County effort. However, Brian Kemp and the Georgia Senate Republicans had a better idea. Instead of undertaking a legitimate investigation into Willis, they decided to just kick Moore out of the Republican caucus.

Here is the explanation that the Georgia RINOs gave for their expulsion of Moore.

Of course, this is ludicrous. These Republicans simply remembered where their bread is buttered and decided not to rock the proverbial boat. It’s a disgusting act of cowardice that is so typical of this party.

In his response, Moore lambasted his RINO colleagues. Breitbart reports:

“Today’s removal is a direct result of me calling on my Republican colleagues in the Senate to do their job and sign onto an emergency session to investigate Fani Willis,” Colton said in a statement exclusively obtained by Breitbart News: “The Georgia Constitution clearly outlines the legislature’s power to call an emergency session to investigate a judicial officer. After urging my Republican Senate colleagues to join me — they responded by acting like children and throwing me out of the caucus. “I stand by my Republican principles. I stand by the Republican platform. I will continue to serve as a Republican Senator from the great state of Georgia. Unfortunately, now I will be forced to refer to my colleagues, who ran on being ‘Trump conservatives,’ as the RINO caucus. “The people of Georgia are 100 percent with me. This is the fight of our lifetime, and I will continue to double down to defend the rule of law and do what is right.”

Willis is a reckless Democrat whom the Republican party is allowing to run amuck without challenge. This perfectly encapsulates the two parties. Willis is willing to do anything, no matter how wrong, to advance the Democrat agenda — and the Democrats will back her without fear, even knowing she is wrong.

So why are they fearless? Because they know the Republicans will react the way they have. They have no guts and therefore will never attain glory.

The Republican party is even afraid of Trump. He’s a winner, and winning scares them. They have settled into a party of counterpunchers, which is exactly what this country doesn’t need.

Hey, on the upside I do have an answer to an age-old riddle. Why did the chicken cross the road?

He had a two o’clock meeting with Brian Kemp