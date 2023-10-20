Son of Hamas Co-Founder Says Israel Is Doing 'Palestinian People the Greatest Favor'

Anyone who has any sort of authentic and objective sense of morality knows that the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas is bad news. What else would you call a group of individuals who drop into the middle of a music festival full of innocent people, armed to the teeth, and just open fire — or who murder children, rape women, and do other horrible things to hostages, hoping it will force a country to surrender its liberty, land, and safety?

I mean, a number of countries around the world already call Hamas a “terrorist” organization, yet radical progressives and their miscreant propagandists in the mainstream media have been working around the clock to push false narratives that paint Israel, the clear victims in this skirmish, as the villains and Hamas as freedom fighters making war on oppression.

Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of one of Hamas’ founders, sat down for an interview with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, and he said that Israel destroying and dismantling Hamas is a great gift to the Palestinian people. Yousef and his family converted to Christianity after they all witnessed firsthand the horrific acts and beliefs of Hamas in action. Not only did he convert to a different religion, but worked as a spy on behalf of the Jewish nation and then sought asylum here in the United States.

“I was born at the heart of Hamas leadership… and I know them very well. They don’t care for the Palestinian people. They do not regard the human life,” Yousef stated during his conversation with Kilmeade Thursday. “I saw their brutality firsthand back in 1996 when I spent about a year and a half in Megiddo Prison… They killed so many Palestinian people at that point, and this is when I decided that I cannot be together with this movement.”

“I had to be honest with myself. Even though Hamas gave me advantages…. I was like a prince in that world… but I did not like them,” he said, continuing to tell his amazing story. “I turned against even my own blood… because this is how much I did not like Hamas, and today, 25 years later, they are the rulers of Gaza, and we see what they are capable of doing.”

The comments he made about Hamas came just two weeks after the deplorable miscreants launched a series of horrific attacks that left 1,400 people in Israel dead. And not all of them were Israelis either. Some of the victims were American. They have been taking people hostage, raping women, and dismembering children. That’s who the left refers to as freedom fighters, folks.

“Hamas is not a national movement. Hamas is a religious movement with a goal to establish an Islamic state,” Yousef added during the interview. “They don’t care for nationalism. Actually, they are against nationalism. But that’s my understanding that they are using the Palestinian cause only to achieve their goals, so the long-term goal… [is] transforming the Middle East and the world into an Islamic state.”

Yousef then stated that the main force behind Hamas is its sponsor, the “death to America”-chanting Iran. In fact, the foreign minister for Iran recently took to X where he published a post earlier in the week that ominously said that time was “running out” for the nation of Israel. Yikes.

“Iran is the real master in this picture,” Yousef told Kilmeade. “Hamas does not serve the Palestinian people, Hamas serves Iran. Those are the masters of Hamas. So their lie about nationalism, that they are a national movement… They are using Palestinian people as a human shield.”

“We need to free Gaza from Hamas,” he added. “Israel … is doing the Palestinian people the greatest favor by bringing Hamas down.”