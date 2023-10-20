College Student Takes Kamala Harris to Task on Border Policy

Vice President Kamala Harris, who might have the highest intelligence deficit of any politician in the history of the United States, recently had her biscuits burned on both sides by a student from Northern Arizona University who took the vice president to task regarding the Biden administration’s horrific border policies.

You might be asking yourself, “What border policies? They are nonexistent.” That is precisely the point. Masses upon masses of illegal migrants have flooded into the country since Joe Biden moved into the Oval Office, and he hasn’t lifted a finger to do anything about it. Who knows how many members of terrorist groups have entered the United States through the gaping hole these idiots left wide open?

Quite frankly, we either have the most inept government in our nation’s short history or this is being done on purpose with sinister motives to install a progressive government through the manipulation of demographics.

Jonathan Otero, the student, stated during an event, “I was studying a bit about (your remarks) a couple of the campuses that you’ve visited, and one thing that stayed consistent was to ‘never silence our voices.’ I want you as well to honor that today.”

According to the Daily Caller, the comment caused the crowd to erupt in cheering.

Check out the video of the event below:

“This administration has continued to deport children and their families while simultaneously building a wall,” Otero continued. “Children continue to die at the wall because of this country’s inhumane policies, much like the crimes committed, and funded, against those in Palestine.”

Once again, the crowd gave enthusiastic approval to Otero’s statement.

Harris then attempted to inform the audience that the Biden administration has tried really hard to make new laws that will create a new, simplified path to citizenship for illegal migrants seeking to enter the country, stating, “Republicans in Congress have purposefully not picked it up.”

Maybe that’s because we already have a path to citizenship available for those who desire to honor our nation’s sovereignty by obeying our immigration laws and coming through the front door instead of sneaking in through a back window. A “new path to citizenship” is liberal code-speak for just handing out citizenship to anyone and everyone who wants it as quickly as possible. This would no doubt compromise our national security, which is something the current administration does not care about.

Harris then tried to answer the student about the U.S.’ stance on Israel, noting Israel is a strong ally with the right to self-defense but that the administration was working with their Israeli counterparts to avoid any human rights violations. One student could be heard screaming “Stop making bombs.” A recent CNN poll found that just 27% of people between the ages of 18-34 say that Israel’s response to the Hamas attack is fully justified. Meanwhile, a YouGov poll found that only 38% of adults under 45 believe Hamas’ attacks on civilians are deliberate.

Progressive ideology is both a drain on the soul and the brain, as is evidenced by the fact so many young people on college campuses don’t believe that Israel has the right to defend itself against terrorist attacks. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised since these same kids don’t think that Americans should have the right to own guns to protect themselves either. Let’s give them points for being consistent, right?