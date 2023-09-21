Good Guy With a Gun Comes to the Rescue After Bad Guy Assaults Clerk

The worst excuse liberals make in support of gun control laws is that good guys with firearms don’t stop bad guys from committing mass shootings or other kinds of violent crime. This is simply not true. There are plenty of examples of law-abiding citizens exercising their Second Amendment rights and preventing horrific acts from taking place.

Advertisement

I have one example that I’m going to share with the masses to illustrate my point. Keep in mind that this kind of thing happens somewhere in the U.S. every day.

According to a report by The Blaze, local law enforcement in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., stated that a Good Samaritan armed with a gun came to the rescue after an armed robber pistol-whipped a rather unfortunate Family Dollar clerk and took off with the cash from the register.

Fort Lauderdale police said 20-year-old Nicolas Richard Lee Deas and another man walked up to the store in the 1900 block of NW Ninth Ave. in the city’s Lauderdale Manors neighborhood around 10 p.m. Sept. 13 as the clerk was closing the store, the station noted. Deas claimed he left his cell phone inside the store, so the clerk opened the door in effort to help, WPLG reported, citing police. However, police said Deas pointed a stolen gun at the clerk and told him, “Give me the money, or I will kill you,” the station said.

Criminals these days should have far better one-liners to fire off — no pun intended — during an armed robbery than “Give me the money, or I will kill you.” That’s so cliché. With all of the outstanding crime films and television shows we have these days, there’s no excuse for this lack of creativity. Shame on you, Mr. Bad Guy. Shame. On. YOU.

Advertisement

Law enforcement officials revealed that the employee took the pair to the store’s safe where the accomplice filled a bag with $1,200. That’s about the time Deas decided to boost his jerk level by pistol-whipping the poor clerk right across the back of the neck, tossing out an additional strike to the elbow.

Cut the scene to another part of the shopping center where a man was closing up shop for the day when he heard the sounds of criminal activity echoing out into the open, which soon became a clarion call to his inner hero, prompting him to check inside the Family Dollar to see what was happening.

Police said the business owner saw Deas holding a gun and then took out his own gun and ordered Deas to drop his weapon and get on the ground, WPLG reported, adding that Deas did just that. While the other suspect got away, the police report said the business owner who intervened kept Deas on the ground until officers arrived and arrested him, the station said.

The dirtbag responsible for the crime, Deas, has been tossed in the local clink without bond. He’s now being charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with an intent to commit a felony, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, grand theft of a firearm, and illegally carrying a concealed firearm.

Advertisement

Wow. That’s a heck of a lot of jail time he’s looking at. He’s earned every bit he receives. According to local media reports, the identity of the moron who accompanied this bag of human fecal matter has not been released.

Would you look at that? A gun in the right hands saved a life and sent a bad guy to jail. Bet this story gives liberals a case of the hives.