Ted Cruz Rips Into AG Garland Over Special Counsel Appointment in Hunter Biden Case

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican, took an opportunity on Sunday to rip into U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland over appointed Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss as the special counsel for the Hunter Biden criminal probe. Why the hostility over this decision? I’m not a genius, but I think it might have something to do with the fact that Weiss is the same guy who agreed to a very controversial plea for President Joe Biden’s baby boy that ended up getting rejected by a federal judge.

Cruz’s remarks came while he was doing an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on her “Sunday Morning Futures” show. The Texas Republican slammed the appointment as being “disgraceful” and a “cover-up.”

“The result of all of that is that David Weiss either was an active participant in covering up this criminality and protecting Joe Biden in engaging in obstruction of justice. That is Option One,” Cruz stated during the interview with Bartiromo. “Or Option Two: he wasn’t the driver, he was just complicit. He was so weak that he could not stop the partisans and main Justice from turning it into a political effort to protect Joe Biden.”

The Republican senator went on to say another special counsel is needed to “investigate Joe Biden and $20 million that his family received while he was vice president” because that has not happened yet.

Sen. Cruz is not the only Republican upset by Garland’s appointment of Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, a Missouri Republican, spoke with Fox News, where he said, “This is an attempt to whitewash the Biden family corruption.”

“Mr. Weiss is the single architect over that sweetheart plea agreement deal that the judge in Delaware threw out just a few weeks ago,” he added.

“I am worried that this special counsel will only try to block Congress’ legislative authority to investigate,” he said, according to the New York Post. “And let me tell you, we’re not going to slow down because this isn’t about Hunter Biden. This is about President Biden, and his influence and how his son has helped enrich the entire Biden family.”

Related: Hunter Biden’s Attorney Refuses to Answer Whether Joe Biden Was Involved in Hunter’s Business Dealings

“Let’s be clear what today’s move is really about,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said about the appointment in a statement. “The Biden Justice Department is trying to stonewall congressional oversight as we have presented evidence to the American people about the Biden family’s corruption. The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the Biden family’s money trail and interview witnesses to determine whether foreign actors targeted the Bidens, President Biden is compromised and corrupt, and our national security is threatened.”

“I think they’re trying to make it harder,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said in a comment made to the cable news outlet, calling Weiss’ appointment a “dumber-than-dirt political move.”

“They’re trying to put out a fire — and they just poured gasoline on it,” he continued.

You know, I have to agree with Sen. Graham on this one. The move to put Weiss in charge of the investigation is a really dumb one. It’s an action taken by elites who are out of touch with the common people and believe they are too stupid to see what’s really happening just below the surface of this particular measure.

Hate to be the bearer of bad news for Democrats — no, I don’t — but we’re all very well aware of the corruption happening here. Hunter Biden is being given extensive protections that are not made available to the average American facing similar charges. It’s political privilege.

“The guy that wrote the plea agreement did it in a fashion to give Hunter Biden the biggest break maybe in American legal history,” Graham later said. “Does anybody in their right mind trust the Weiss team to continue to fairly and impartially investigate the Hunter Biden-Joe Biden matter? I don’t.”

“This action by Biden’s DOJ cannot be used to obstruct congressional investigations or whitewash the Biden family corruption,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, said in a post published on X.

The plea deal also went on to include blanket immunity for Hunter for his past crimes as part of a diversion agreement that would have waived charges for him concerning the federal gun purchase form and his use of crack cocaine.

It’s likely Weiss was appointed in order to move the case away from the federal judge who rejected the plea deal in hopes of getting it presided over by a more pro-Biden judge in either D.C. or California.

So Cruz is probably accurate in referring to this whole debacle as a cover-up for the Biden family and their influence-peddling scheme.