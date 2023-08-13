Hunter Biden's Attorney Refuses to Answer Whether Joe Biden Was Involved in Hunter's Business Dealings

During an interview on CNN, an attorney for Hunter Biden refused to answer whether the first son’s business dealings were linked to President Joe Biden.

Abbe Lowell, who has defended Hunter for five years in the Department of Justice’s investigation of the first son, said people should not be focused on whether the president benefitted from his son’s business dealings.

Abbe Lowell on potential for new charges: “Do I know that that will change in the future? It shouldn't change. This is not a new special counsel. This is an investigation that's gone on for five years…So, how should it be different tomorrow? It shouldn't be.” pic.twitter.com/j5Uuj5Loo7 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 12, 2023

“Can you say with certainty that based on what you know, there’s no possibility that any of Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings will, in any way, connect back to his father, the president?” CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins asked.

“You’ve had dozens of members of Congress and their staff, you’ve had a dozen members of right-wing media picking and trying to find the connection between Hunter and his business and other family members. And they have come up with nothing because there’s nothing to come up with,” Lowell claimed, clearly ducking the premise of Collins’s question.

Collins pressed Lowell once more, asking him whether he could unequivocally say that the president did not benefit from his son’s business. “But can you answer the question,” she queried, “from what you know, if you’re confident that this won’t, in any way, link back to the President?

“They came up with the decision that the only two charges to file were two misdemeanors and a gun diverted charge. Not any of the other things that the MAGA right wing have been yelling, from money laundering, to foreign corruption, to foreign agent, none of that. It’s not as if that wasn’t looked into. And now, the conclusion was reached,” Lowell answered.

“Do I know that that will change in the future? It shouldn’t change. This is not a new Special Counsel. This is an investigation that’s gone on, for five years, leading to only those particular charges. So, how should it be different, tomorrow? It shouldn’t be,” Lowell added.

Attorney General Merrick Garland recently appointed U.S. Attorney from Delaware David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation. It was Weiss who began the investigation of Hunter five years ago, which is sill ongoing. I wonder how much longer it’s going to drag out.

“David Weiss was in charge of the investigation last year, the year before that, and the year before that. He is in charge of the investigation, today and tomorrow. He has a new title. His powers, in our view, are the same. The evidence hasn’t changed. The law hasn’t changed,” Lowell asserted.