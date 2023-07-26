Transgender Policy Allegedly Leads Activists to Make Disturbing Threats Against School Board President

Some of the most vicious individuals you will ever come across tend to be left-wing political activists, which is hilariously ironic given that they claim to believe in an ideology grounded in peace, acceptance, and tolerance. This truth was put on full display for all to see when transgender activists made a horrendous threat against a school board president over the Chino Valley (California) Unified School District Board of Education’s new parental notification policy.

Yes, the party of peace and love launched a series of death threats against School Board President Sonja Shaw, some of which included dismembering her, according to Fox News. Nothing screams “We’re the good guys” like a bunch of wackadoos threatening to chop heads off, right? That’ll surely win hearts and minds to the transgender cause.

Fox’s report explained the details of the policy that had folks so riled up:

The policy adopted with a 4-1 decision last week requires the “principal/designee, certified staff, and school counselors” to, within three days of becoming aware of the preference, notify parents of a student’s decision to identify with a gender that does not directly correspond with their biological sex, use different pronouns or a different name or use locker rooms and/or restrooms that do not correspond with their biological gender. Days later, President Sonja Shaw told Washington Watch With Tony Perkins that a death threat against her came through on an anonymous phone call the day after the decision.

“The next morning, our district got a phone call. A lot of things were said, but one thing was very clear — this person was going to kill me, and they said they were going to dismember my body parts, my limbs more specifically,” Shaw stated on the Monday edition of the program. “Thank God we have an amazing police department who jumped on it right away.”

A few hours after that, Shaw checked her email and saw it contained numerous threats.

“[Things like] ‘you’re going to die’ with other inappropriate words, ‘your children are going to die,’ and ‘your animals are going to die…'” she added, informing the show that the individuals who were behind the threats described the kinds of animals she has. Shaw also stated that ANTIFA “declared war” on her.

Now, how is that possible? Didn’t Joe Biden tell us all years ago that ANTIFA is just an idea, not a terrorist group?

All of these threats from the unhinged members of the radical left come just mere days after Shaw ejected California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond, who showed up at a school board meeting and objected to the decision. He issued a warning, saying that the policy “may fall outside of the laws that respect privacy and safety for our students, but may put our students at risk because they may not be in homes where they can be seen.”

Shaw, a mother of two students who attend schools in Chino Valley, was elected to serve on the board in Nov. 2022. The school board president said that after she took up the role, she, along with other members, wanted to make changes.

“Coming into being on the board, we had a policy that was quite the opposite, that was to keep the secret,” Shaw went on to say during the July 21 broadcast of “Washington Watch.”

“A lot of it has to do with the perversion of our children and, with all these bills on the table, it only made sense to put some safeguards back in place… a coalition of us worked on this policy… and it only made sense to bring it forward,” she elaborated.

From there, Shaw accused Sacramento of “waging war” against parental rights, stating that Thurmond has been targeting the district for a while now.

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, in a recently released statement, called out the Chino Valley district for the policy decision, saying, “The three political activists on the school board have yet again proven they are more interested in breaking the law than doing their jobs of educating students — so the state will do their job for them.”

The fight over transgender policies in public schools is only going to continue forward from here. Parents should be notified if their children believe they might be transgender — or more accurately stated, “gender dysphoric” — before they begin to “transition” because the process often involves taking hormones or undergoing medical procedures that are irreversible and do extensive damage to the human body. If a child is not old enough to vote, sign up for the military, operate a motor vehicle, work a full-time job, or drink, they are surely not old enough to make a life-altering decision like transitioning to a different gender.