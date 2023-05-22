News & Politics
Premium

The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 131: Pride Month Cometh!

By Megan Fox 2:51 PM on May 22, 2023
The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 131: Pride Month Cometh!
(PJ Media)

Take cover! It’s coming!

The stores are all getting ready to sell you ugly crap in garish colors that will all be on 70% discount by July. Are you ready for Pride Month?

This week I’m going over some of the stuff I’ve been working on, including why this year’s Pride Month might be slightly better than the last. Maybe. We hope. I also covered some breaking stories and more on this week’s episode of The Fringe. Tune in!

Megan Fox

Megan Fox is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and author of Believe Evidence; the death of due process from Salome to #MeToo. and Shut Up! The Bizarre War that One Public Library Waged Against the First AmendmentFor media inquiries, praise, or hate mail please contact [email protected] or contact @MeganFoxWriter on Twitter, @MeganFox on Gab, and her Author Page on Facebook

Tags: MEGAN FOX WOKE THE FRINGE WITH MEGAN FOX
Trending
Editor's Choice