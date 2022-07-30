News & Politics
The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 98: Crisis Pregnancy Center Bombings! Interview with Rev. Jim Harden

By Megan Fox Jul 30, 2022 9:23 AM ET

On today’s episode, Reverend Jim Harden joins the show to talk about the multiple firebombings of crisis pregnancy centers that happened after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court. Harden is the President of CompassCare Pregnancy Services in New York where his centers offer care to pregnant women in crisis from prenatal care to caring for the needs of the woman and her new baby through donations of food, clothing, diapers, cribs, and more.

These care centers are under attack by leftist politicians like Elizabeth Warren who promised to “stamp them out of existence.” As the rhetoric in Washington amped up, crisis centers including a Compass Care Center in Buffalo. Harden is reopening that center in the face of more threats.

Tune in to hear about this amazing service for women and their babies that is under attack.

