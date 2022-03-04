News & Politics

The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 85: When Having Opinions Turns Dangerous

By Megan Fox Mar 04, 2022 2:03 PM ET
Blaine Pardoe, a best-selling conservative author, wrote a guest column here a few weeks ago about his harrowing experience with an online stalker who was determined to destroy his life and business. Having experienced some of the same online behaviors from left-wing trolls, I reached out to him to have a conversation about this phenomenon. The culture of intimidation around right-wing political speech is off the hook nuts. It’s why so many people don’t speak out in fear for their very livelihoods.

The amount of harassment Pardoe has received simply for being a conservative content creator is truly scary. And yet, he has continued to create anyway. You can find Pardoe’s most recent book here. Tune in and join the conversation.

Megan Fox

