Savage Dad Berates 'Beta' School Board With Perfect Comedic Timing

This might be the best school board video you’ve seen yet. There’s no information on where this took place but it really doesn’t matter. It could be Anytown USA, with the growing frustration parents feel with school boards locking them out of meetings or having them arrested falsely or claiming that parents are “terrorists” who need FBI investigations. This man has had enough and his speech is so good, I’ll even transcribe it for those of you who can’t listen (but listen if you can because he has the comedic timing of a professional).

When I see the members of the board in the schools who are in control of our children and the way they think, I’m disgusted. This is exactly why my children are at home, homeschooled, staying away from people like you. You want to poison their minds and think there’s something they should fear. You guys are like the bogeyman. You’re creating hysteria and you’re creating a generation of children with social anxiety. You’re going to create an entire generation of pill-popping junkies.

And this is going to be your doing because they have no idea what other people’s faces and smiles look like. They’re going to grow up in a world of angry bitter people, pissed-off citizens, people who have no idea that this mouth plays a major role in non-verbal communications. I’ve taken psychology classes. I went through the indoctrination camps. I got my Bachelor’s degree from South State. I went to Sierra College, I made it through, and you know what? I learned that there are people who will stand up for the kids and there’s people like you people who pretend to stand up for kids because you want the paycheck and you want the cool name. You’re president, well I’m president too, bro. We’re both presidents of a group, congratulations!

But I stand up for the kids, that’s the difference. I stand up for the kids in the community. I put my life on the line for these kids. I stand up for everybody’s kids in all the communities. I do it on a 9 to 5 basis, Monday through Sunday 12 to 12. These women right here, it’s sad you beta males let these women lead by example. Let me tell you right now you sad little betas, you are seen as weak minuscule men. And I tell my [unintelligible] men like you, those aren’t men. You will be weak, minuscule men the rest of your lives, and I’m not going to let you influence the boys in this community to be little cucks. You understand? This is a city of men, not betas, not gender-identified people. There are men and there are women and there are betas and there are alphas and this omicron crap is a joke.

Take the mask off, take a deep breath, go do some yoga … this is psychological damage. And I know you’re looking at me bro cause you know what I’m saying is truth. You know it, and you’re going to go home and sleep on this and it’s going to bother you. And I’ll be back in two weeks, bro. I’ll be back every two weeks cause I own my own business, I homeschool my kids, and I can do that because no one else signs my checks. We sign their checks and you best bet that I’m going to run a boatload of people against you guys. There ain’t gonna be no easy peasy election next time. … you guys are toast. I don’t care what you did in your community because this is enough. You can go do all the good you want but when you poison my kids’ mind, it’s done. You’ve crossed the line. So I’m letting you know, we’re pissed and it’s enough.