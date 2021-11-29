Left-Wing Groups Target Kyle Rittenhouse for Expulsion from ASU

As soon as Kyle Rittenhouse told Tucker Carlson he had been accepted to Arizona State University, I cringed. Don’t you know they’re going to try and run you out of there, Kyle? I yelled at the screen. Don’t tell the enemy where you are going. But that’s how naïve this kid is. He thinks he’s going to have a normal life now that everyone knows he isn’t a white supremacist, blood-thirsty murderer.

Except, that’s not what everyone knows. The people trying to destroy his life didn’t watch the trial. They didn’t hear the evidence. They get all of their information from MSNBC, which continued to label Rittenhouse a murderer even after his acquittal. Rittenhouse will never have a normal life again unless he changes his name and has major plastic surgery to conceal his identity. Maybe he could transition into a woman and confuse the leftists who currently want him dead.

Jonathan Turley, the famed legal scholar and professor of law, alerted the world that several left-wing agitation groups on the ASU campus have organized to force ASU to expel Rittenhouse for no reason at all.

Turley wrote:

Students groups like MEChA (Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx de Aztlán), Students for Socialism, Students for Justice in Palestine and the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition are organizing a rally this week to “get murderer Kyle Rittenhouse off [the] campus.” He is not on campus since he is enrolled as an online student. However, Rittenhouse has expressed interest in in-person attendance at ASU. Students and faculty are being called to the rally to “protect students from a violent, blood-thirsty murderer.”

The “students” (and I put that in skeptical quotes because I’m sure there are big orgs behind this, probably connected to the Democrat Party) are organizing a protest on Dec. 1 to force the school to obey their commands. Wait till you see their list of demands. Anyone whining about “privilege” should take a look at the kind of privilege it takes to demand that an entire university do the bidding of special interests groups…and they do! That’s some kind of privilege.

According to the protest flyer, the aggrieved “students” demand that ASU:

Withdraw Kyle Rittenhouse from ASU Release a statement against white supremacy and [the] racist murderer Kyle Rittenhouse Reaffirm support for the multicultural center on campus as a safe space from white supremacy Redirect funding from the ASU [police] to support the multicultural center and establishment of a CAARE center [a rape crisis center] on campus.

Let’s focus for a moment on how absolutely insane it is to defund the police when you’re also worried about a “murderer” on campus. Let’s just say that Kyle did bring his AR-15 on campus intending to do some harm. Who would stop him if the funding for cops all went to more stress balls for the safe space? Blue-haired gender studies bunnyselves? Don’t make me laugh, Xir.

Turley pointed out the legal obligation of the university at this point.

Rittenhouse has every right to attend ASU in person and has every right to expect that he can do so safely. If ASU cannot muster the integrity and courage to reaffirm those rights publicly, it has abandoned a core defining element for higher education. Colleges often sit in cringing silence as individual students are targeted and harassed. Students have every right to protest, but ASU must be clear and public in supporting Rittenhouse’s right to access to an education on its campuses.

Turley also correctly pointed out that if ASU attempts to keep Rittenhouse off campus, they will lose any lawsuit brought against them. There is no precedent to expel a student for literally being acquitted of crimes.

The fact is that Rittenhouse cannot be expelled or kept off campus due to such mob measures. He would quickly prevail in court. However, the rally and the rhetoric magnify the risk to his safety by those who demand “accountability” regardless of any verdict.

And that’s the real problem here. There are an entire group of people who don’t believe in the rule of law anymore (and many of them are sitting in governor’s mansions, mayor’s offices, and houses of representatives across this nation). They believe in mob justice. It’s why our cities burned in the summer of 2020 and no one was held accountable, and because of that egregious mistake by complicit law enforcement we now live in a system that selectively enforces the law on some people but not others. It’s why the Viking hat guy is going to jail for three years for trespassing in the Capitol but the rioters who burned Kenosha aren’t. This does not bode well for a rational and orderly future.

If Kyle Rittenhouse wants to go to college like a normal kid, he’s going to have an uphill battle, thanks to our lawless leaders and incoherent law enforcement system.