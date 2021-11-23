Kyle Rittenhouse Claims Lawyers Lin Wood and John Pierce Left Him in Jail While Financially Benefiting Off Him

Kyle Rittenhouse sat down with Tucker Carlson on Fox Nation on Monday and opened up about a disturbing part of the case no one has known about until now. Rittenhouse says his first attorneys, Lin Wood and John Pierce, took advantage of him, lied about him, gave him injurious advice, and left him rotting in jail without a shower for 87 days.

“I was in jail for 87 days,” said Rittenhouse. “Lin Wood was raising money on my behalf, and he held me in jail for 87 days, disrespecting my wishes, put me on media interviews, which I should never have done, which he said, oh, you’re going to go talk to The Washington Post … which was not a good idea.”

Rittenhouse continued, “They said I was safer in jail instead of at home with my family.” But while in jail, Rittenhouse didn’t feel very safe. “It was — it was scary in jail, like you had to watch over yourself, and not a lot of people liked me in jail.” Rittenhouse said he managed to make friends over card games after some of the inmates listened to what happened to him. He also suffered with no running water in his cell and was unable to take a shower for the entire time he was there.

“It was very long. I lost a lot of weight in there,” he said.

Rittenhouse continued saying he felt that his attorneys were profiting at his expense. “But 87 days of not being with my family for defending myself and being taken advantage [of and being] used for a cause by these — by John Pierce and Lin Wood, trying to raise money so they can take it for their own benefit, not trying to set me free.”

John Pierce was hired to handle the extradition portion of Rittenhouse’s case, but that doesn’t seem like something that was done in a timely manner. “They could have had me sign the waiver for extradition and had me back in Wisconsin and I could have been bailed out by mid-September, but they wanted to keep me in jail until November 20th,” Rittenhouse charged.

Worse, while Rittenhouse was in jail, he says Pierce lied about him on television and created the false narrative that he was in an unorganized militia. “John Pierce said that, and it’s blatantly false. I don’t — I didn’t know what a militia was until after the fact, until November, like, 25th, after I was watching some of the interviews he did. I was like, ‘I am not in a militia. I don’t know what that is.'”

This misstep by Pierce could have been unintentional but it angered Rittenhouse nonetheless. According to Pierce’s Twitter history, he tweeted out the definition of an unorganized militia and likened Rittenhouse to the legal definition. “Under 1- US Code 246, the unorganized ‘militia of the United States consists of all able-bodied males at least 17 years of age and … under 45 years of age.’ Kyle was a Minuteman protecting his community when the government would not. More American men should fulfill their duty.” While technically correct, this was the excuse the media needed to begin saying Rittenhouse was a “white supremacist” militia member which conjures an entirely different mental picture than civic-minded men protecting their town.

Under 10 US Code 246, the unorganized "militia of the United States consists of all able-bodied males at least 17 years of age and…under 45 years of age." Kyle was a Minuteman protecting his community when the government would not. More American men should fulfill their duty. — John Pierce (@CaliKidJMP) August 29, 2020

You can see that part of the interview below.