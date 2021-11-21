Kyle Rittenhouse Says He 'Supports the BLM Movement' in Tucker Carlson Interview

Kyle Rittenhouse’s interview with Tucker Carlson will air on Monday night at 8 p.m. EST on Fox News. where he will give his thoughts for the first time since he was acquitted of murder. Rittenhouse told Carlson that this case had “nothing to do with race” and that he “supports the BLM movement” and the right to protest. Carlson also got to talk with Wendy Rittenhouse, Kyle’s mother, for the first time. She said that if Kyle had it all to do again, he would have never gone into the riot.

“I had to do it,” said Rittenhouse. “I was just attacked. I was dizzy. I was vomiting. I couldn’t breathe.”

“I’m not a racist person,” said Rittenhouse. “I support the BLM movement. I support peacefully demonstrating. I believe there needs to be change.”

Conservatives should not make the mistake of holding this view against this young man. He’s been through enough. And if the BLM movement would stick to actual injustice and reform instead of manufactured outrage over isolated incidents, they would garner much more widespread support. We should all care about police overreach and thug tactics used on citizens without supporting riots or violence, and some BLM efforts in exposing police state tactics should be supported by anyone who values liberty. The American people can agree that none of us want to live under a police state where bad cops play judge and jury over the lives of citizens. It would serve us all to find common ground where we can. Let’s not pretend that police are always right. It would be better to join forces and push out the radical fringe of the movement that has Marxist goals. Most people who support BLM are not Marxists but just people who just don’t want to get shot or killed by police.

Rittenhouse also opened up about the way he was treated by the state. “I believe there’s a lot of prosecutorial misconduct, not just in my case but in other cases. It’s just amazing to see how much a prosecutor can take advantage of someone,” he said.

The prosecution led by Thomas Binger was repeatedly chastised by the judge for misconduct including commenting on the defendant’s Fifth Amendment right to silence, which is not allowed to be raised as a reason to attribute guilt to the accused. Judge Schroeder threatened the prosecutors several times and warned them not to continue in certain lines of questioning or be subject to contempt or mistrial.

Not only did Binger violate Rittenhouse’s Fifth Amendment rights, but he also brought a line of questioning in front of the jury that Judge Schroeder had previously ruled against in pre-trial hearings.

‘Don't get brazen with me,’ Kyle Rittenhouse trial Judge Bruce Schroeder yelled at prosecutor Thomas Binger, with the jury out of the room. Schroeder accused Binger of trying to introduce testimony that he had earlier ruled would not be allowed https://t.co/3bo4MN5oCM pic.twitter.com/GtJaNwGMOD — Reuters (@Reuters) November 11, 2021

On top of the improper questioning and the violation of Rittenhouse’s constitutional right to silence, Binger’s team also sent the defense a compressed fuzzy copy of the FBI drone footage that the prosecution had in high definition. This prosecution team was brazen with their violations of law and decorum by anyone’s definition. It would be wonderful if Rittenhouse found a new calling in life helping others who have been the targets of prosecutorial misconduct. This is an area of law that is woefully underreported. We don’t normally get to look inside courtrooms until a case captures the national attention as this one has—but there are so many people suffering under overzealous prosecutors with an eye on their conviction rate instead of justice. That needs to change.

Look how cropped this is pic.twitter.com/VfyG1vcHs9 — lightedcaboose (@lightedcaboose1) November 17, 2021

Rittenhouse and his mom—who we have only seen looking distressed and sorrowful—have been seen beaming after the not guilty verdict was announced on Friday.

Now THAT is a BEAUTIFUL PIC! All that anguish on that mama's face transformed to a joyous smile! pic.twitter.com/NtIOROqd8g — Lyantana (@JohnsonBragg) November 20, 2021

Rittenhouse is finally free to tell his side of the story to America. Take a look at this sneak peek of Tucker Carlson Tonight’s exclusive sit-down with Rittenhouse and his mom and tune in to Fox News Monday night at 8 p.m. EST to see the rest.

