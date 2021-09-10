OUTRAGEOUS: Los Angeles Times Engages in Malicious Fake News to Hurt Larry Elder

Larry Elder should sue the Los Angeles Times. Under the headline “LAPD is investigating altercation involving Larry Elder at Venice Homeless Encampment,” the Times ran a photo (seen below) that makes it look like Elder is slapping a woman. This is a complete fabrication and not at all what really happened. Instead, it was a white woman in a gorilla mask hurling an egg at Elder. This photo that the Times used is of Elder greeting a woman in the crowd. The woman actually commented on the Times tweet to hold the paper accountable for this hideous lie. “Are you kidding me?” wrote Soledad Ursua. “You use this picture to make it look like [Larry Elder] is slapping me? He was attacked by a white female wearing a Gorilla Mask. Are you covering for racists? Disgusting.”

RELATED: Disturbing: Woman in Gorilla Mask Hurls Eggs, Obscenities at Black GOP Candidate Larry Elder as Reporter Laughs

Really think about the maliciousness that had to go into making this lie. It is designed to make a person scrolling through social media think that Elder attacked someone. This is *criminal*. The 1A must *not* protect it. pic.twitter.com/EYkI6Sol02 — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) September 10, 2021

There is no excuse for the Los Angeles Times to not have a photo of the actual attack, which was widely shared on video all over social media and on news outlets like PJ Media. The Wayback Machine confirmed that the Los Angeles Times ran the misleading photo with this story before changing it sometime after 10 p.m. on September 9.

If you want to know how fake news operates, this is it in a nutshell. Avoid the truth, mislead your readers purposefully in order to smear a political candidate who doesn’t agree with your far-left worldview, then quietly change the story when people catch you and never mention it again. This is how the article looks now.

PJ Media reached out to the Los Angeles Times for comment on the misleading photograph and received no reply.