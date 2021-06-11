NY High School To Broadcast Sexual Identity Definitions Over Loudspeaker Every Morning for Pride Month

No, this is not satire.

A high school in a small rural part of New York, Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District, has sent home a proclamation to parents that says they will be literally shouting sexual information over the loudspeakers in honor of Pride Month. For real.

“Each day on the announcements we will be talking about a different part of the LGBTQ+ community to help educate people on it.” The first definitions were “demi-girl, demi-boy, and demi-sexual.” Trust me, you don’t want to know what it means.

This was sent home by the @HFLCSD high school. What do you think about it? pic.twitter.com/4W5Kari4A4 — Bob Lonsberry (@BobLonsberry) June 11, 2021

Local talk show host Bob Lonsberry asked us all on Twitter what we think about this development. Here’s my response:

Forcing alternative/bizarre and made-up definitions of human sexuality over the loudspeakers in school is exactly like ramming bacon down the throat of a Muslim student. I doubt a public school would do that, in fact, many of them make halal meals in order to accommodate those students because of their religious beliefs. Yet Muslims, Catholics, non-heretic Protestants, Mormons, and other religious students that hold fast to two genders and only one sexuality that is acceptable to their faith are harassed every June by this anti-religious garbage. Why do the public schools have no care for the rights of their religious students when it comes to Pride propaganda?

If religious people had any cojones they’d sue for discrimination. I doubt they will until the schools require their students to experiment with gay sex for extra credit and even then, I could hear some parents saying, “but it’s educational!” I do not understand the manic desire these people have of not only sexualizing the young but sharing gross-out information that most of us don’t want to know. We get it, you’re gay/bi/demi/furry/alien. No one cares. Stop the weird proselytizing.