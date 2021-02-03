Investigators 'Struggle' to Build Murder Case in Death of Officer Brian Sicknick, Who Died After Capitol Riot

CNN is reporting that the case to make Officer Brian Sicknick’s death a murder may be falling apart.

Investigators are struggling to build a federal murder case regarding fallen US Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick, vexed by a lack of evidence that could prove someone caused his death as he defended the Capitol during last month’s insurrection. Authorities have reviewed video and photographs that show Sicknick engaging with rioters amid the siege but have yet to identify a moment in which he suffered his fatal injuries, law enforcement officials familiar with the matter said. Soon after Sicknick died on January 7, prosecutors in Washington opened a federal murder investigation, dedicating a team inside the US attorney’s office to build out a case, authorities have said.

This is a far cry from what we were told, that the officer was beaten to death. Not only can authorities not explain his death, but they also admit to having given out false information that the officer was bludgeoned by a fire extinguisher.

According to one law enforcement official, medical examiners did not find signs that the officer sustained any blunt force trauma, so investigators believe that early reports that he was fatally struck by a fire extinguisher are not true.

How can we know so little about the cause of this man’s death almost an entire month past the event?

To date, little information has been shared publicly about the circumstances of the death of the 13-year veteran of the police force, including any findings from an autopsy that was conducted by DC’s medical examiner.In a statement the day after the insurrection, Capitol Police said that Sicknick had been “injured while physically engaging with protesters” and collapsed as a result of his injuries sometime after returning to his office. He died the next day in a local hospital.

We don’t know if he had any health conditions that contributed to the death. We don’t know the cause of death. Basically, we know nothing about how or why this man died but his death was used to paint the protesters at the Capitol as violent insurrectionists. There’s no question that some of them did act violently, but if they did not commit murder we should know that, too.

The FBI says that 100 officers were injured in the Capitol events. Maybe that’s true. I hope that didn’t happen, honestly, because it is upsetting to think about people who agree with me politically participating in violence like that. If they did, they should be locked up, but I don’t know how anyone could know anything definitively at this point after the reports about Sicknick were not correct. What else about this reporting was wrong? Will we ever know?

In court documents, FBI agents have laid out elements of the attacks faced by officers in alarming detail. More than 100 police officers were injured in the melee, including at least 15 officers who required hospitalization, according to court documents.

Even though the network is reporting the major questions surrounding the officer’s death, CNN contributors are still claiming that Sicknick was killed “in the January 6th terrorist attack,” though he died a day later and authorities don’t know how or why. Does that seem like good journalism to you? It’s clear that no matter what comes from this investigation, Officer Sicknick will be forever used to push the left’s narrative that a protest in which a tiny percentage of the attendees got out of control was a “violent terrorist attack” and an “insurrection.” Whether that is actually true doesn’t seem to matter. How do you like living in a post-truth reality?

Officer Sicknick’s remains are lying in honor in the Capitol.

The remains of fallen officer Brian Sicknick — killed in the January 6th terrorist attack — arrive at the United States Capitol. He will lie in honor throughout the night in the very building he spent over a decade protecting, and where he ultimately gave his life. pic.twitter.com/BMBdmmfZwX — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) February 3, 2021

My condolences to the Sicknick family. However he died—and maybe we’ll find out one day— it’s a sad loss. Rest in peace.