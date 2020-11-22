[WATCH] Buffalo Business Owners Revolt Against Health Department and Sheriffs: 'GET OUT! WE WILL NOT COMPLY'

In my favorite video, perhaps ever, a group of Buffalo-area New York business owners stood up to the unelected Erie County Health Department and Sheriff’s officers who came to shut down their meeting to plan how to survive the latest shutdown of “non-essential” businesses at a local gym, Athletes Unleashed.

Local state governments all over the United States have been dictating to small businesses how they can be open or if they can be open at all while allowing Walmart and Target to operate unmolested through the entire coronavirus pandemic. As a result, Walmart and other corporate businesses are making record profits while mom-and-pop shops go belly-up under the heavyweight of unfair regulations from unelected health officials who aren’t accountable to the people.

The people of Orchard Park, New York, have had enough and have finally done what I have been saying should have been done from the beginning. Tell the government to get the hell off your private property and to go get a signed warrant from a judge if they want to shut you down: then you can fight them in court. But simply obeying unconstitutional restrictions on liberty should no longer be an option.

Study after study has shown that lockdowns hurt more people than they help and do not completely stop the spread of the highly contagious virus. If the grocery store can operate, so can a gym or a hair salon. It’s beyond time for a real movement of mass disobedience. Imagine ordering people to stop exercising for their “health!” It’s beyond absurd to close gyms and keep McDonald’s open because of a health crisis and it’s time for this idiocy to stop.

It’s time for the people to take their lives back. These business owners in Orchard Park did it exactly right. Watch this and be inspired. This makes me proud to be an American where we still have the greatest document on earth protecting us from tyranny if we would only use it. Watch how easy it is.

I particularly like the part where the obese officer tells an athletic man he should be wearing a mask for his health. The people quickly push back against the mask “mandate” and point out that it is not a law and they have no way to enforce it on unwilling free people. So, good luck with that, goons.

Not only did the people kick the officers and the inspector out of the gym, but they walked them all the way off the private property. Well done. Stand up for your rights as a business owner and an American. No officer of the law or government agent has any business on your property without a warrant. Make copies of the Constitution available and post a sign that says, “Unless you want to buy something, law enforcement is not allowed on private property without a warrant. Take a pocket Constitution with you as you leave.”

Had to edit for Twit. Part 2 made me tear. The entire family stood up and got them out. STAND UP FIGHT BACK, (May I suggest buying a megaphone)so your entire neighborhood will come out and help !! I don’t know what biz this is but if you do please post so we can support them!! pic.twitter.com/Zzhrx7OUyH — AMErikaNGIRL♥️ (@AMErikaNGIRLLL) November 21, 2020

The sheriff’s department has no business backing up the health department without a warrant and those officers should be ashamed of themselves that they took part in this illegal activity of trying to stomp on the freedom of Americans to lawfully assemble. What’s worse is the sheriff of Erie County told libertarian candidate Duane Whitmer that he had no idea what his officers were up to and he had no intention of enforcing the health department’s edicts. It looks like he has some work to do inside his office to educate his staff.

Libertarian Candidate Duane Whitmer, spoke to Erie County Sheriff Howard immediately after, who stated he had no knowledge his deputies were showing up and had not instructed them to. Howard recently told media, he had no plans to have his [s]heriffs enforce Cuomo’s ban on gatherings.

The sheriffs who have made the news recently for claiming they will defy the governors clearly need to be watched closely to make sure they are living up to their promises to protect the people. Whitmer told PJ Media, “I find it hypocritical of our elected Sheriff to go on radio shows saying he will not enforce the unconstitutional ego trip of our Governor, yet behind the scenes is telling his deputies to work with the health department,” he said. “If two people rob you, one holds the gun, one takes your money, they both committed a crime. His deputies are accomplices in violating [the business owners’] first amendment rights. I look forward to seeing Sheriff Howard’s clarification on this.”

Whitmer is hosting a press event on Monday outside the Sheriff’s office in Erie County.