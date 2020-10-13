Election 2020

[WATCH] Weaksauce Biden 'Drive-In' Drowned Out by MAGAs Chanting 'FOUR MORE YEARS!'

By Megan Fox Oct 13, 2020 1:41 PM EST
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Joe Biden is on his senior-citizen campaign tour which consists of approximately one event a week—if they can get him off his campaign bus. At a “drive-in” event in Ohio with what looked like six people sitting in cars blaring horns every once in while over his mumbling, Biden got a surprise visit from some high-energy voters. It’s too bad they weren’t his. Trump supporters gathered across the street and chanted “FOUR MORE YEARS,” drowning out Biden’s remarks. I shouldn’t laugh because it’s not very nice, but I can’t seem to help myself. It’s funny.

WATCH:

Now, I know we shouldn’t laugh and you won’t catch me outside a Biden “rally” heckling an old doddering man, but these people did make for a fun time on Twitter this morning.

 

Tags: 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION JOE BIDEN
TRENDING
Editor's Choice