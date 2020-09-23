Trump Bans Companies That Use 'Critical Race Theory' From Getting Govt. Contracts

President Trump keeps getting stronger in the fight against anti-Americanism that has crept into our institutions, schools, and corporations called “critical race theory.” Critical Race Theory is the Marxist indoctrination that claims America is inherently racist and the only way to fix it is to destroy capitalism and the American way of life.

Trump is now going after American corporations that are indoctrinating their employees with this racist garbage. If you want a government contract going forward, you’re going to have to fire those “diversity” coaches.

“A few weeks ago, I BANNED efforts to indoctrinate government employees with divisive and harmful sex and race-based ideologies. Today, I’ve expanded that ban to people and companies that do business with our country, the United States Military, Government Contractors, and Grantees,” he wrote.

“Americans should be taught to take PRIDE in our Great Country, and if you don’t, there’s nothing in it for you!”

Epic.

If you think this is going too far, you may not be aware of what “critical race theory” actually teaches, in particular, that white people are “all racists,” they are “not human,” and are taught to be “demons.”

The thing President Trump is banning is this monstrosity of ignorance. Bravo, Mr. President. Do the schools next, please.

