Townhall Media's Julio Rosas Threatened by Antifa Tweeting His Location in Louisville

By Megan Fox Sep 23, 2020 11:47 PM EST
Townhall Media’s Julio Rosas was on the ground in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday night reporting on the violent protests that erupted after police were not charged in the death of Breonna Taylor. Two police officers were shot shortly after the announcement.

Rosas travels all over the country to get live footage of newsworthy events and is often featured on Fox News, appearing on the Laura Ingraham show on Wednesday. His reporting is solid. A Marine, Rosas is no stranger to danger and has found himself in sticky situations during the summer of riots, including getting shot in the stomach with a rubber bullet that left a wicked wound. Wherever there is mayhem, Julio is there, bringing you live footage.

 

But Rosas is not just in danger from stray crowd control measures, he is now getting targeted by an antifa fan, Chad Loder, who has 75,000 followers on Twitter. Loder tweeted out Rosas’s location and claimed that he is there to “doxx” people. Rosas is a reporter who is on the ground in every city where there’s breaking news to get footage and report the facts. He has never “doxxed” anyone.

Loder also accused Rosas, a Hispanic man and veteran, of being a “fascist.”

Rosas responded, “I have not given my public opinion on the shootings in Kenosha…I have only stated what I saw.” Rosas was on the ground reporting in Kenosha when Kyle Rittenhouse was involved in a shooting there. His reporting speaks for itself.

Loder did not take that explanation as true and continued to target him for confrontations with violent protesters. It’s a vile lie that Loder is only asking protesters to “call him out” when he knows as well as anyone else does that anyone painted as a “fascist” in the middle of these mobs is going to get a beat down or worse.

The antifa hoodlums will be disappointed, however, because Rosas is out of Louisville and safely on his way to his next assignment. Follow him @Julio_Rosas11 on Twitter for live, exciting coverage of whatever is burning today.

