Riley Gaines Calls for Eventbrite to Get the ‘Bud Light Treatment'

Popular event management and ticketing website Eventbrite is facing calls for a boycott after the platform informed women’s sports advocate and former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines that her upcoming speech at UC Davis violated its terms of service.

Gaines competed against UPenn’s Will “Lia” Thomas, man who “identifies” as a woman, in the NCAA championships last year and managed to tie him, but was denied a trophy, which was instead given Thomas. Since graduating, she’s been an outspoken advocate for protecting women and young girls from being robbed of opportunities and their dignity by being forced to compete against and locker rooms with biological males claiming to be women.

The event, titled “Protecting Women’s Sports,” is set to take place on November 3, but Eventbrite removed the listing on Tuesday for allegedly violating the site’s “Community Guidelines and Terms of Service.”

Hello, We’re reaching out regarding your event listing, Protecting Women’s Sports with Riley Gaines. We have determined that your event is not permitted on the Eventbrite marketplace as it violates our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service, with which all users agree to comply. Specifically, we do not allow content or events that – through on- or off-platform activity – discriminate against, harass, disparage, threaten, incite violence against, or otherwise target individuals or groups based on their actual or perceived race, ethnicity, religion, national origin, immigration status, gender identity, sexual orientation, veteran status, age, or disability. As a result, your event has been unpublished. Please be aware that severe or repeated violations of our guidelines may result in the suspension or termination of your Eventbrite account. Please reply directly to this email if you have any further questions. We appreciate your understanding and thank you in advance for your cooperation. Best,

Eventbrite Trust and Safety

Gaines shared the news on X/Twitter, which prompted her followers to delete their Eventbrite accounts.

“I love all the people in my comments saying they’ve deleted their Eventbrite account,” Gaines tweeted Thursday. “Give ’em the Bud Light treatment.”

“Newsflash: being a woman and advocating for such isn’t a hate crime,” she added.

I love all the people in my comments saying they've deleted their Eventbrite account. Give 'em the Bud Light treatment 🚨Newsflash: being a woman and advocating for such isn't a hate crime.🚨 pic.twitter.com/EQmh2JbcF1 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 26, 2023

Bud Light infamously partnered with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, a man who pretends to be a girl, causing major backlash against the brand. Sales plummeted and the company has lost billions in market value. Other companies that have been pandering to the transgender cult by grooming children with content and products, like Target and Disney, have faced similar boycotts with similar results.

This is not the first time that Eventbrite has taken sides in the transgender debate against the safety and privacy of women. In July, the company, citing its hateful content policy, removed the listing for “Let Women Speak Austin,” an event focusing on protecting sex-specific spaces like bathrooms and lockers.

Eventbrite came under fire for citing its hateful content policy to remove pro-woman events like Gaines’s speech, while listings of pro-Hamas rallies remained on the site—though they were eventually removed after OutKick’s initial report.

“By allowing pro-terrorist and anti-Semitic groups to keep their scheduled events on the Eventbrite platform, but canceling events discussing the importance of ensuring the safety, fairness, and equal opportunities for women, Eventbrite has sent a clear message to all,” Gaines told OutKick. “Eventbrite is the epitome of organizations taking a stand against women and our basic human rights. If being pro-woman in women’s sports is deemed anti-trans, then being pro-trans in women’s sports is inherently anti-woman. And that is the stand Eventbrite has taken. The event at UC DAVIS is still going to take place next month. My speech will not be stifled.”

Eventbrite clearly doesn’t support protecting women and girls from losing opportunities to men or having their privacy and dignity violated. Should they get “the Bud Light treatment,” as Gaines suggested? Absolutely.